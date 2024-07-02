WWE Rumor Roundup: Samantha Irvin LEAVING?

The WWE Rumor mill is never ending, and in this daily WWE Rumor Roundup, we’re going to ensure that you’re getting the latest WWE News and Rumors that are out there in the social media landscape right now.

Always take these rumors with a grain of salt, because although some of these sensationalized headlines can seem more exciting than the usual news cycle, they are just that right now…rumors.

Here are the rumors that are doing the rounds this week and everything you need to know to keep up with the latest updates.

WWE Rumor Roundup – w/c July 1st 2024

Sean Ross Sapp noted during a recent Q&A over at Fightful Select that “people in WWE” aren’t worried about how the company will fare in the federal investigation related to the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Fightful is also claiming that even though Ricochet is on his way to All Elite, Samantha Irvin will likely be staying with WWE for the time being.

Donovan Dijak and Matt Camp were apparently both backstage at Forbidden Door on Sunday, according to PWInsider after Camp was released by WWE and Dijak's contract expired and he did not re-sign.

