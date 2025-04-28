WWE Files Trademark for Potential New Ring Name ‘Jamar Hampton’

WWE has officially filed a new trademark for the name “Jamar Hampton,” suggesting plans for a future in-ring persona. The trademark application was submitted on April 27, with no immediate details on how or when the name will debut.

The filing outlines the trademark’s use across various entertainment services, including wrestling exhibitions, televised and online performances, fan club events, newsletters, and online blogs within the sports entertainment field.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed any storyline or performer associated with “Jamar Hampton,” leaving the potential debut timeline unknown.