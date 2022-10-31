XFL Reveals Team Names & Logos for 2023 Return

The XFL football league will feature 8 teams when it returns in 2023. On Monday, the league announced the 8 team names, host cities, head coaches and home stadiums. They also revealed the official logos for each team.

The XFL Draft takes place next month, with kickoff scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, the weekend after the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII.

“Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life,” the league’s chairwoman and owner, Dany Garcia, said in a statement.

“Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold.”

Here’s the full list of XFL teams, head coaches and home stadiums:

Arlington Renegades Head Coach: Bob Stoops Home Stadium: Choctaw Stadium



Houston Roughnecks Head Coach: Wade Phillips Home Stadium: TDECU Stadium



Orlando Guardians Head Coach: Terrell Buckley Home Stadium: Camping World Stadium



Vegas Vipers Head Coach: Rod Woodson Home Stadium: To be announced



San Antonio Brahmas Head Coach: Hines Ward Home Stadium: The Alamodome



Seattle Sea Dragon s Head Coach: Jim Haslett Home Stadium: Lumen Field

s

St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach: Anthony Becht Home Stadium: The Dome



D.C. Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow Home Stadium: Audi Field



XFL Team Logos