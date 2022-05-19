The Rock Gives More Info on XFL’s Deal With Disney, ESPN, ABC, FX

The Rock has provided some more details on XFL’s deal with Disney that will see the football league airing on various Disney platforms.

The People’s champion shared a post on Instagram. He mentioned how he has built a relationship with Disney over the years.

The Rock then revealed that the first season of XFL in 2023 will have a total of 43 games including the playoffs. These will air across ESPN, ABC and FX:

“Starting in 2023, all 43 XFL games including playoffs + championship game will air across @ESPN, @ABC and for the first time ever, pro football will run on FX.”

The Journey of XFL

XFL was originally founded back in 2001 as a joint venture between WWE and NBC. The venture ceased operation after just one season due to poor ratings.

Vince McMahon tried to revive the league back in 2020. However, after only five weeks of play in its inaugural season, it had to be halted again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August that year, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, alongside some other business partners purchased the XFL for $15 million. XFL is currently planning to make a return in 2023 and this deal with Disney is a positive step in that direction.