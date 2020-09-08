Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Renee Young On Leaving WWE, Non-Compete Clause, Interest In AEW

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Young has opened up about the process of leaving WWE, her non-compete clause, and if she's interested in a role in AEW.

By Steve Russell
Renee Young
Renee Young

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Young has opened up about the process of leaving the company in a recent interview on Richard Deitch’s Sports Media podcast.

Young revealed how she had been discussing her intentions with Michael Cole. Cole, in turn, shared her feelings with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Dunn. She stressed how, at that time, she was not under contract.

“I was just a WWE employee, so all I had to do was put my two-week notice in. It felt very bizarre, but I texted with Hunter and Steph. I went and said goodbye to Vince and everyone on my last day, but everyone just kind of knew where I was at. They understood that with my skillset, there’s just not much for me to do right now.”

Renee Young On Her Non-Compete Clause, Potential AEW Interest

When asked about her future plans, Young acknowledged how she has “accumulated a mass of wrestling knowledge over the last eight years.”

She added how it would be “kind of dumb” to not utilize all that she has learned. Young noted how it would be a “waste” of almost a decades worth of experience.

“I don’t even know if I’m legally allowed to say how long my non-compete clause is, but it’s in and around [1 year]. I don’t know – I’m just a girl that likes to talk about wrestling. I’m not into the legal jargon.”

With her husband, Jon Moxley, working for All Elite Wrestling as its World Champion, Young acknowledged the idea of eventually joining the promotion. However, Young stressed she would be uninterested in a commentary role with the promotion.

“I don’t think that putting me on commentary is the right move. Even when I started doing commentary, I was stoked to do that but it was never a goal of mine. My dreams are not dashed by not being on commentary. I tried to pitch to the head writers of SmackDown to use me like UFC uses Megan Olivi, and she feels like an important part of the broadcast. I think that roaming reporter type of role would be awesome with any wrestling company.”

ViaWrestling Inc.

