WWE 2K24 DLC Review: Post Malone & Friends Pack Is Near-Perfect

A new round of wrestling legends and one major pop superstar have been added to WWE 2K24. The popular video game released their latest downloadable content, Post Malone & Friends, on June 26 for $9.99. Along with Malone, the update features Honky Tonk Man, Sensational Sherri, and The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) as playable characters, and Jimmy Hart is included as a manager.

Fans will already notice that the game marks the WWE 2K debut of the Grammy-nominated artist. However, it also marks the return of the featured wrestling legends in the video game series. Honky Tonk Man and Sherri haven’t made an appearance in a WWE game since WWE 2K16, where the former WWF Intercontinental Champion was the only superstar playable. For The Headbangers, they haven’t been playable in a WWE game since WWF Attitude, which came out in 1999.

It’s been long since these legends were made available to WWE 2K fans, but was it worth the wait? I’ve played with each character to give my review on the Post Malone & Friends and will rate it between 1-10. I also won’t count Malone, as comparing a special guest character to people who have wrestled wouldn’t be fair.

All Character Models Look Amazing

In my review of the ECW Punk Pack DLC, I was blown away by the job the developers did to make each character model look realistic to their counterparts. I believe the Post Malone & Friends takes the look of each of the characters to another level. Honky Tonk Man, Sherri, and The Headbangers look absolutely incredible and show how much the developers cared about representing each legend.

The standout among the new stars of WWE 2K24 was Sherri. She looks fantastic and almost accurate to her look during her wrestling career. Her attire seems nearly identical to that of when she faced Rockin Robin for the WWE Women’s Championship on December 26, 1987.

There are notable differences like her hair used to be brown. WWE 2K24 gave Sherri black hair, which would resemble her look when she was a manager. It’s small details of these legends that younger fans may not notice, but people who have watched Sherri during her wrestling career may criticize. That said, all of the character models are very close to where their real counterparts were during their wrestling careers, which the majority of fans should love.

Move Set For Each Character Is Perfect

One of my complaints from the ECW Punk Pack was that the developers could have done better at having more of the iconic moveset for characters. One example was how The Dudley Boyz(Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) didn’t have one of their signature moves, which I believed should’ve been included. In this latest DLC, the developers did a perfect job getting each legend’s move set to make them unique. Fans will notice how Honky Tank Man and Sherri both have a style that resembles more of the wrestling they did in their careers. Their move set is simplistic but effective.

For example, Sherri has moves in which she utilizes her opponent’s hair to either slam or throw them down. Another example was how well the tag team moves for The Headbangers were in the DLC. I noticed every signature move they did and couldn’t think of a tag move the developers missed. Compared to the move set from The Dudley Boyz, The Headbangers seems flawless and makes it more fun to play with them.

Conclusion

The Post Malone & Friends DLC sets a high bar for what will come. I thought the ECW Punk Pack was great, but the developers took it to another level with the latest DLC.

The character models are near perfect, and the attention to detail in making each legend use a move set that is natural to them is incredible. When looking at the following slate of new content from WWE 2K24, I believe the Post Malone & Friends is the new standard.

I rate The Post Malone & Friends a 9 out of 10.