Rey Mysterio Turned Down Huge Contract Offer From AEW To Stay With WWE

Up until recently, Rey Mysterio was deciding whether or not he would be staying with WWE.

The two sides were working on a new deal as his previous contract had expired. This was around the time that he was just starting to feud with Seth Rollins. WWE even put Kevin Owens into a brief feud with Rollins as a back-up plan in case the former WWE Champion didn’t sign with WWE.

- Advertisement -

In a rare case in WWE, Mysterio was still appearing on television without being under contract.

It had been previously reported that Mysterio had received an offer from AEW that matched how many dates he had have to work, which was the same as WWE.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon knows that Mysterio could have jumped to AEW since they offered him a “huge contract” and he turned it down.

Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez then had a discussion about how Mysterio’s son, Dominik, has turned out to be a good wrestler despite his limited experience.

Unlike other stars, McMahon hasn’t buried him and seems to be on board with his push. Meltzer did caution how McMahon McMahon can get tired of someone quickly but the circumstances might be different in this situation.

Update On How Long Rey Mysterio Will Be Out Of Action For