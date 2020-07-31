Spoiler: Big Name To Make AEW Debut Next Week

Eric Bischoff is reportedly making his AEW debut next week.

Reddit user SpaceForce1, who previously provided correct Dynamite spoilers after being a member of the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, reports that Bischoff will appear during next Wednesday’s taped Dynamite episode on TNT.

Bischoff will reportedly appear during the debate segment between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. AEW previously announced that the debate will feature a special guest moderator, which apparently is Bischoff.

There is no word yet on if Bischoff will work with AEW past this segment. He has been without a job in pro wrestling since being released from his role as SmackDown Executive Director in October 2019, just a few months after WWE hired him in June 2019.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan previously praised the former WCW President during the 83 Weeks podcast hosted by Bischoff and Conrad Thompson. Khan stated that there would be no AEW without Bischoff.

“Just so you know, and over the course of this conversation I’m sure it will come across, I am such a huge fan of your work and you are such an incredible innovator in the business,” Khan said to Bischoff during the 83 Weeks interview.

“I wouldn’t be here and there would not be an AEW without you and there would not be wrestling on TNT right now without you,” Khan continued. “You gave me the opening to talk to the President of TNT to talk about the previous success you’d had on his network which he didn’t realize because it’s been 20 years.”

Here is the announced line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT:

* Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin

* The Dark Order vs. FTR and The Elite in a 12-man tag team match

* MJF delivers another State of the Industry Address

* Matt Cardona’s in-ring debut, teaming with TNT Champion Cody vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Chris Jericho debates Orange Cassidy with a special guest moderator