Taz Awards Brian Cage With FTW Championship

Taz decided to bring back the FTW Championship and give it to a new generational star in Brian Cage.

It happened in a promo segment on Wednesday’s special edition of Dynamite on TNT during the Fyter Fest broadcast.

Taz cut a promo about how he wanted Cage to go into his next match with some momentum and as a champion. He added that the FTW Championship represents who is the “baddest S.O.B. in wrestling.”

Taz later wrote on Twitter, “Hopefully some of you guys learned a lesson tonight. Don’t “assume” everyone reads these silly ass spoilers because MOST fans don’t read them. And more importantly just because it’s not in the “spoilers” u read online doesn’t mean it didn’t happen! #FTW #AEWDynamite #FyterFest.”

Taz used the FTW Championship in ECW in 1998 and 1999. Taz originally debuted the title and the only other wrestler to hold it was Sabu. Eventually, Taz unified the title with the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in March of 1999.

Jon Moxley was supposed to make his next title defense against Brian Cage as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion on this show. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, AEW moved it to next week at Fight for the Fallen.