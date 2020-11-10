Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Good Brothers & Rocky Romero Say NJPW & Impact Will Work Together In 2021

The Good Brothers and Rocky Romero say they are rebuilding the relationship between Impact and NJPW.

By Ian Carey
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this summer. There are also rumors that the pair will head back to Japan for NJPW when the world opens back up. They are 3x IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in the promotion.

Recently, NJPW announced that Impact’s Chris Bey will be part of the J-Cup tournament. Historically, the tournament has always involved lighter weight champions from other promotions but Rocky Romero believes Bey’s involvement will help rebuild a better relationship between the two companies.

“I think it’s just him being involved is obviously important to rebuilding a relationship with IMPACT! and New Japan. I’ve gotta say, like you said with the Full Keg special being a part of it was a big deal. Even IMPACT! being so cool with shouting out New Japan Strong and New Japan World on the special as well. I think it’s just little steps here and there. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future obviously, but I think it’s definitely moving in the right direction. They’re definitely are more friendly than they have been for a very long time. That’s for certain. I think it’s a testament to the Good Brothers and their relationship with both companies and how they’re so important for both companies and the respect is deep there. I think they have a lot to do with it as well,” Romero said to Fightful.

Karl Anderson On Impact & NJPW Relationship

Karl Anderson also spoke about repairing the relationship between Impact and NJPW during the interview. In particular, Anderson noted that he believes the two companies will be working with each other by the summer.

“I think all that’s going to be repaired as well. Because there’s a whole new regime at IMPACT! right now. I think us moonwalking into IMPACT! and being so close with the higher-ups there and then with Rock working with us and us being close with the higher-ups in New Japan as well. We’re all working really hard to repair everything. I think by the summer 2021, there’s going to be a lot of big shit that’s happened by then. Especially once we can get the world opened back up. It’s a game-changer,” Anderson said.

Anderson will team with Doc Gallows tonight on Impact to challenge the North for the promotion’s tag-team championships.

The full interview can be viewed in the player below:

