The Young Bucks Comment On Kenny Omega’s Push In AEW

How AEW has used Kenny Omega over the last year has been a frequent point of contention for some fans of the young promotion. According to recent comments from the Young Bucks, however, the next year of Dynamite will feature Omega in a bigger way.

“I think year two’s going to be all about Kenny Omega,” said Nick Jackson. “He’s been very … what’s the word I’m looking for … I guess “unselfish,” and he’s ready to explode. So I would keep my eye on him.”

Nick Jackson also listed Darby Allin as someone who coud really breakout further over the next year.

“Another one off the top of my head would be Darby Allin. He’s got so much potential to be such a massive star for AEW that we have to use him in the right way, and he’s definitely going to be a top player.”

Matt Jackson would say that Hangman Page will continue to be a major player in the promotion’s near future.

“I still think it could be ‘Hangman’ Adam Page,” said Matt Jackson. “The guy’s a star. He’s a sensitive dude who thinks about every little nuanced thing. He’s so interesting, and he puts so much thought into his stuff, and he’s one of my favorite people to collaborate with. He’s going to be a huge mega star. Obviously he’ll be a world champion one day. I don’t know if it’s this year; maybe it is. I don’t know.”

The full interview with The Young Bucks can be read here.

