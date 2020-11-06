Tony Khan on Cody’s TNT Open Challenge Wish List: “There Were Some People That I Didn’t Want on That List”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Khan would discuss a number of topics on the show involving the Full Gear PPV this weekend. Full Gear takes place on Saturday 7th November and is available to purchase on FITE TV (for international viewers). And B/R Live in the United States.

One of the topics discussed was the TNT Open Challenge that has taken place on Wednesday Night Dynamite over the past year, whilst Cody was TNT Champion. Tony Khan would reveal that Cody had a ‘wish list’ for the matches, and some of the competitors Khan didn’t want anywhere near his television show.

Whilst Khan did not specifically name anyone in particular, he made it clear that he is the final say when it comes to what is presented on Dynamite.

Tony Khan on TNT Open Challenge

“When Cody and I were doing the TNT Open Challenge and planning it out? He came in with a list of people he’d like to wrestle” Khan began on Busted Open. “There were a lot of people on the list; and there were some people that I didn’t want wrestling on Dynamite on that list, frankly.”

“Then there were some really good names on there” Khan would continue. “And the two that really stood out to me were Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston.”

Khan would then discuss Starks and Kingston further, touting their success in AEW. “Those are the two that came in and ended up getting hired and being successful. [Those were] in addition to some of the other ones. The first [open challenge] one we did was with Jungle Boy.”

