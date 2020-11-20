Tony Khan: AEW Is Talking With “Big Names That Nobody Knows About”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling podcast. The All Elite Wrestling owner discussed a number of topics during his time on the show; including issues during the pandemic and the AEW roster growing over the past year.

“I would say, 10 out of the top 10 issues are related to the pandemic” Tony Khan began on the show. “So, I’d have to really go pretty deep to find a big problem that was not related to the pandemic!”

Tony Khan on AEW Roster

Khan would also discuss how the growth of the AEW roster has really surprised him. The AEW head would state that he wasn’t even conscious of the amount of great talent on the independent scene after AEW began.

“I’ve been really pleasantly surprised how many great wrestlers we’ve added since we started. We had a great group when we started, then we did a big pay per view right off the bat with Double or Nothing in MGM Grand.”

“We did great, great shows over that first summer when we launched Dynamite” Tony Khan would continue. “We launched Dynamite with a really great roster. And we’ve added so many people in the year since.”

Khan would finish by teasing that there are still some ‘big’ names out in the ether that AEW are negotiating with. “There’s people still debuting on Dynamite and there’s people that are working their way up our roster on Dark that I’m really excited about. Then there’s big names that nobody knows about that I’m talking to. So, I’ve got a lot of aces up my sleeve.”

