Tony Khan Teases Possibility Of AEW Signing More Familiar Wrestlers

Tony Khan is always looking to expand the roster

Tony Khan has dropped a hint at some more notable talent signings being done by AEW.

The AEW President and CEO did a recent interview with Bleacher Report where he discussed his desire to keep expanding the All Elite Wrestling roster despite having a pretty star-studded talent roster.

Khan stated that he thinks they have a great roster but he doesn’t think people should expect that you’ll never see more people debuting.

Instead, he thinks the promotion is evolving and bringing in some great wrestlers while also introducing some new great stars.

He listed the likes of MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, and The Best Friends as stars who have become big names and done well for them.

“What I’d like to do is take the best of what we have…then don’t be surprised to see more new people and new faces.”

He continued by bringing up how Ricky Starks was a great signing and totally organic as he earned an opportunity and was somebody they were looking to book in a match against AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

“That’s a good example, but I think there’s going to be some other guys, maybe people you’d even be more familiar with down the line.”