Two Former WWE Stars Debut During AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament kicked off tonight on the company’s YouTube channel and it saw the debut of not one but two former WWE stars.

The show started with WWE Hall of Famer Madusa introducing the trophy that will be rewarded to the winning team. Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott were on the commentary for the show.

- Advertisement -

The tournament will see 8 teams fighting for the trophy. The competition interestingly has a random draw for partners meaning that the competitors do not know who will be their partner before the match.

The first match of the show saw Brandi Rhodes teaming with Allie to face the team of Penelope Ford and Mel. Brandi won this bout for her team via a pin after hitting Mel with a spear.

The second match saw the debuts of former WWE star Ariane Andrew better known to WWE fans as Cameron and Tay Conti who was known as Taynara Conti.

Also Read: Next WWE Draft Planned for October

The match saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti teaming together to face Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew. The match was won by Jay and Conti with Anna Jay picking up a pinfall victory over Ariane Andrew

Due to the random draw format, the company has not announced the matches for next week. You can check out this week’s episode featuring the debut of the former WWE stars below: