WWE Files To Trademark Several WCW PPV Names

WWE recently abandoned its request to renew its trademark of the name “Cody Rhodes”. Cody recently dropped his attempt to trademark several WCW PPV names as well, including “Slamboree”.

According to information publicly available on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, WWE filed to trademark several WCW PPV names recently including those Cody had been attempting to obtain.

- Advertisement -

WWE filed to trademark the following terms on November 3rd:

Slamboree

The Match Beyond

Bunkhouse Stampede

BattleBowl

Superbrawl

Bash at the Beach

WWE and Cody File To Trademark Similar Terms

WWE filed to trademark the term “Slamboree” just one day after abandoning its request to trademark “Cody Rhodes” on November 2nd. Cody had also recently abandoned his trademark filing for “The Match Beyond”. WWE then filed to trademark that same term on November 3rd.

WWE filed for “Bunkhouse Stampede” on November 3rd as well. There is no record of Cody having attempted to trademark that term.

WWE filed to trademark the term “BattleBowl” on November 3rd. Cody had attempted to trademark this term all the way back in March 2019.

Cody abandoned his attempt to trademark the “Superbrawl” name on October 30th. WWE then filed to trademark the name on November 3rd.

WWE filed on November 3rd to trademark the term “Bash at the Beach”. Cody had filed to trademark the term last year. AEW did hold some events last year under the Bash at the Beach moniker.

Based on the timing of these filings, it appears some deal between WWE and Cody Rhodes has been worked out.