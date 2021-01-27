AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight, Road To Dynamite Special (Video)

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Dynamite will feature a historic main event, with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, teaming with Impact Tag Champs, the Good Brothers. We’ll also see the debut of Ryan Nemeth, Chris Jericho teaming with MJF and Jungle Boy in singles action against Dax Harwood.

This week’s Dynamite was taped last week and we’ve heard very positive reviews about the show, especially the Jungle Boy vs. Harwood match.

The following items are advertised for tonight’s broadcast:

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blonds

Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood

Britt Baker vs. Shanna

Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

Plus, Sting and Darby Allin will address their upcoming tag team Street Fight against Team Taz at AEW Revolution.

AEW Beach Break is just a week away, so we can also expect to see more hype for that event and some additional match announcements.

AEW released a special Road To preview for tonight’s Dynamite, which you can watch below: