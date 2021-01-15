Candice Michelle On Unique Clause In Her WWE Contract

WWE is usually known for controlling the careers of superstars signed with the company in and outside of the wrestling world as well but it appears Candice Michelle was an exception to this rule.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where she talked about things like being considered an eye candy and more.

During the interview, Michelle talked about being featured in the ad for domain provider GoDaddy which got her a lot of attention and she revealed a unique clause in her contract that allowed her to keep control over certain things:

“So I had a clause in my contract which allowed me to do that. Because I was coming from Hollywood, I just had a different type of contract from the average wrestler who comes from the indie scene or comes from the wrestling school.

My website was off-limits and certain things on there were off limits that they weren’t allowed to take away from me or have control over,” said Candice Michelle, “and GoDaddy just happened to be one of those.”

The female star also recalled having heat in the locker room due to not having an indie background and her lack of experience in the pro wrestling industry.

