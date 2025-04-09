Candice Michelle Calls Charlotte-Tiffany Real-Life Drama ‘Brilliant’ for WWE Storytelling

Candice Michelle believes WWE’s use of real-life tension between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton adds authenticity to the product, praising the approach as a powerful storytelling tool. Speaking on Ten Count Wrestling, the former Women’s Champion reflected on how personal elements can elevate wrestling rivalries beyond scripted feuds.

“It’s kind of genius because it really brings out the fire in you,” Michelle said. “It brings out a side of you that’s not choreographed, it’s not planned, and these two women are just really great athletes.”

The segment in question, which aired on SmackDown, involved emotionally charged promos touching on Flair’s past divorce and Stratton’s personal relationships—content that was later partially removed from WWE’s digital platforms due to backstage concern.

Michelle emphasized that emotional realism, when used thoughtfully, can lead to some of the most memorable wrestling moments.

“When it really boils down to it, it’s about that performance meaning more than anything,” she added. “And then when the fire is added on top of it, that’s when you get those really incredible moments—those times where you just really connect with these people because so many people in the world go through stuff like that.”

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will settle their differences in the ring once and for all next weekend at WrestleMania 41.