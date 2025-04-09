Former WWE Divas Champion Candice Michelle ‘Waiting for the Call’ for Evolution 2

Candice Michelle is eyeing a potential return to WWE, specifically at the rumored revival of Evolution, the company’s all-women’s pay-per-view. The former WWE Women’s Champion revealed she was not invited to the 2018 edition but hopes that changes this time.

“Anytime the women are doing great in the business you know I’m just always applauding them,” Michelle said during an interview on Ten Count Wrestling. “I’ve always had that kind of mentality—if the door doesn’t open for me, I’m just not meant to go in it in that season. So hopefully if it is returning, that this time the door will be open.”

Evolution 2 Dream Opponent

Asked about a dream opponent, Michelle named Charlotte Flair, noting their shared larger-than-life personas would make for a compelling clash.

“She’s just an incredible heel,” Michelle said. “So I think that combination—both of us being a little over-the-top, queenlike—kind of battling that royalty out… where she’s wrestling royalty, I don’t come from any kind of royalty but my own beingness.”

Michelle, who won the Women’s Championship in 2007, made a brief WWE return in 2019 during the Raw Reunion episode. Her comments come amid growing speculation that WWE may bring back Evolution as part of its broader effort to spotlight women’s wrestling.

A potential return would place Michelle among several former stars revisiting the ring, blending WWE’s current talent roster with legacy performers. With Charlotte Flair continuing to dominate the women’s division, a showdown between the two would be both symbolic and storyline-rich.