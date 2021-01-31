D-Von Dudley Claims A Lot Of Young Talents Are Disrespectful And Rude

The discussion that stemmed from the recent comments of The Undertaker about the current generation of wrestlers is still going on and now D-Von Dudley has shared another interesting opinion about the new generation of stars.

The Attitude Era star recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast where he was interviewed along with former WWE star Fred Rosser aka Darren Young.

During the discussion, Dudley noted how Rosser is one of the great talents which isn’t always the case with the younger generation. According to D-Von, many of the young guys who are brought up in the business are disrespectful and rude:

“You’ve got to understand nowadays in this business the young guys that are brought up in this business, they’re disrespectful, they’re rude. Generation X, which is my generation, the Attitude Era, and all of that. Yes, we had attitude we had problems,

But there was one thing I will say about my generation is that we respect those who came before us.” said D-Von Dudley, “And that’s one of the problems that we have with a lot of young talent.”

The former champion did not name any talents who have been disrespectful to him but he did list some of the young guys who have respect for older talents.

D-Von Dudley said that people like Drew McIntyre, Rusev, and Sheamus always came in to pick their brains and it was great being in the locker room with them. You can check out the Hall Of Famer’s comment marked in the video below: