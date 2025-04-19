D-Von Dudley Credits DDP Yoga For Dramatic Weight Loss

D-Von Dudley is feeling better than ever thanks to the work of DDP Yoga. In a moment with ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page at WrestleCon, D-Von shared that he’s lost 85lbs and that he “looks and feels great.” D-Von added that his body feels “phenomenal” and wants everyone to know the wonders of Page’s program.

“DDP Yoga was the best thing that ever happened to me. I go on Busted Open [Radio,] I go on my podcast and preach about it.”

Fans can add D-Von Dudley to the growing list of wrestling legends helped by Page and DDP Yoga. Page has worked closely with several troubled indivudals, including Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, the late Scott Hall and Lex Luger, the latter of whom recently became a WWE Hall of Famer. Wrestling stars who have felt the effects of DDP Yoga include Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and Shawn Michaels.

DDP’s success in the wrestling world has been matched by his giving nature as the WCW icon continues to help others to this day. Now, D-Von can look forward to many more years of healthy living thanks to Page and his efforts.