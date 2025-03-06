Darth Vince: Ex-WWE Boss Was Like Star Wars Villain, Claims Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon was able to strike fear in WWE employees like the dreaded Star Wars villain Darth Vader, according to D-Von Dudley. Speaking to The Daily Star, D-Von gave his unique explanation of his former boss.

“Vince McMahon had a Darth Vader type of aura about him where people feared him, as opposed to a charismatic personality. It was as soon as he walked into that room, it was like Darth Vader.”

McMahon may not have been able to use the force or swing a lightsaber, but “petrified” D-Von the first time they came face-to-face. Though he described McMahon as a “very shrewd businessman,” D-Von added that McMahon would go all-in on ideas, even bad ones.

“Even if he had an inkling that he was wrong, he still wanted what he wanted when he wanted it. And that was just the way Vince was and still is, I bet.”

McMahon stepped down from WWE for the second time in early 2024 over the claims made in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. McMahon has denied all accusations of misconduct and has said their relationship was entirely consensual. McMahon reportedly has plans for a new entertainment company, leaving fans to speculate whether a return to promoting wrestling could come.

D-Von is hardly the first WWE name to speak of McMahon’s imposing presence behind the scenes. As questions remain as to what future, if any, McMahon will have in wrestling, his complicated legacy continues to be the subject of discussion and debate among fans and those who knew McMahon up close.