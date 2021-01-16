Deonna Purrazzo Talks IMPACT Taking Her Career To The ‘Next Level’

IMPACT Wrestling Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The Virtuosa would discuss a number of topics on the show, including how she now feels ‘fulfilled’ in her professional wrestling career.

Co-host of the show Bully Ray would mention how Deonna was far more jovial during the interview than she had been just a year prior speaking to Busted Open. When asked why, The Virtuosa said “part of it is just feeling fulfilled in your professional role. I think it takes such a mental toll on you when you’re not happy with what you’re doing. When you’re not happy with your life’s work.”

Deonna Purrazzo on IMPACT

“All I’ve ever wanted to be? Was a wrestler” Deonna Purrazzo continued. “So you know, I felt so stifled by not being able to just wrestle. And now the fact that on a daily basis I’m featured either wrestling, or in backstage segments? I’m growing as a professional every week and we get to see that every week. It is exactly what I needed to be able to take myself to the next level.”

Deonna then finished by saying how IMPACT ‘reignited’ a flame in her love for professional wrestling. “Just like personally? It has helped to take me to the next level. It’s reignited a flame for my love for wrestling, for my love for myself, my love of bettering my life outside of wrestling. So I feel like 100% a brand new Deonna Purrazzo from this time last year, to who I am now.”

The IMPACT Women’s Champion will be defending her belt tonight at IMPACT’s Hard To Kill PPV. The Virtuosa will be defending the title against Taya Valkyrie.

