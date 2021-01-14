Eddie Kingston Talks Emotional Speech Following Brodie Lee Tribute

AEW‘s Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. The ‘Mad King’ would discuss a number of topics on the show, including his current relationship, appearing overseas and tribute to his long-time friend Brodie Lee.

Eddie Kingston made a speech following the Brodie Lee Tribute episode of AEW Dynamite. It wasn’t something that Kingston planned; but he felt he had to say something to the other talent about the emotion of the show. He also stated how as a further tribute to Brodie? They should bring that to the forefront every single week.

The speech was filmed and released by AEW. It would end up going viral amongst wrestling fans.

Eddie Kingston on Tribute Speech

“Homicide busted my balls about it” Eddie Kingston began on the podcast. “‘I see you’re the locker room leader now!’ I’m like, ‘leave me alone.’ He’ll randomly send me like a picture of something saying ‘boss’ on it or something, I’m like ‘oh come on.'”

“I just had this overwhelming feeling of energy after the show was over” Kingston then continued. “And I was kind of like, I feel like I need people to understand why I’m getting this energy. I just started…just yelling because I was like, ‘why can’t we do this every week? Why does it take one of our fallen brothers to pass away for us to be this emotional in the ring? Bring it out to the people so that people can feel us?’ You know?”

Eddie Kingston then described how everyone would quieten down and then his speech started to get filmed. “And then? I’m going on and on and I’m like ‘oh man this is really embarrassing, people are looking at me. What the fuck is going on!?’ And then I see the camera and you can actually see me, see the camera! I Look at it and I go ‘okay! We got to carry it! Then I run away as fast as I can, because it’s not about that. And I get why they (AEW) put it up [online] and that’s cool.”

EDDIE FUCKING KINGSTON pic.twitter.com/D1L5AjGsgo — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) January 4, 2021

