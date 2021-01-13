Eddie Kingston Talks NJPW and AJPW Stars He Wants To Face

AEW‘s Eddie Kingston recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. The ‘Mad King’ would discuss a number of topics on the show, including his current relationship, appearing overseas and tribute to his long-time friend Brodie Lee.

When Paquette asked Kingston what else he wanted to accomplish in his career, he would reply emphatically, saying NJPW. “Of course New Japan, but there has to be certain guys” Eddie Kingston would state.

Eddie Kingston on NJPW

“I want to get in there with [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, he is number one” Kingston continued. “Stone Cold Steve Austin is my favourite American wrestler, and to me Tanahashi is the Stone Cold Steve Austin of New Japan. He saved that company.”

Kingston also confirmed that he wants to appear for other promotions in Japan. “I want to step into an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring, because I love All Japan Pro Wrestling. Especially the 90s with the four pillars: [Akira] Taue, [Toshiaki] Kawada, [Mitsuharu] Misawa, and my personal favourite of all time Kenta Kobashi.”

Kingston finished by naming the All Japan Pro Wrestling legend that he desperately wants to face. “But I NEED this” Kingston stated, “I NEED me versus Jun Akiyama, that would be the cap on everything.”

All Japan aside, it’s interesting that Eddie Kingston notes his want to face Hiroshi Tanahashi. There have been rumors and rumbling since Harold Meij left New Japan regarding a potential collaboration between AEW and NJPW. Reportedly, Meij was not on good terms with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega; meaning that the link up between the two brands was highly unlikely. There are however several AEW performers who appear in NJPW, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

