Former Impact Tag Team Makes NXT Debut (Video)

Former Impact Wrestling tag team The Rascalz, consisting of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz made their debut for the NXT brand during this week’s episode of the show.

WWE had teased the debut of a new team called MSK when they released the brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament earlier yesterday.

The team consisting of the former Impact Wrestling stars then made their in ring debut during the show. The duo now built as Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the tournament.

- Advertisement -

The two high flying stars signed with WWE back in December. Though the third member of the Impact Wrestling stable Trey Miguel did not sign with the promotion at the time and it was reported that he was still weighing his options.

This wasn’t the only match of the tournament that took place during tonight’s episode of NXT and The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise to advance in the first round of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as well.

The team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter collectively known as MSK will now be facing the winners of the match between Kushida & Leon Ruff and The Way in the second round.

You can check out some videos of their debut below:

MSK making their NXT debut pic.twitter.com/zBRagTgmkJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 14, 2021