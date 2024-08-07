Wes Lee Betrays MSK During WWE NXT Great American Bash Week Two

Wes Lee turned his back on his MSK brothers this week in shocking scenes from the second week of this year’s WWE NXT Great American Bash. During the show, MSK (Lee & Zachary Wentz) failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles from Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

After the match, Wentz and Trey Miguel tried to console Lee, but he responded by superkicking Miguel and delivering a low blow to Wentz. The former North American Champion wasn’t done, as he put Trey through the barricade before slamming Wentz into the steel steps.

Not winning the titles would have been a huge setback for Lee, whose second reign as an NXT Tag Team Champion ended without him being beaten. After he and Wentz (then Nash Carter) won the titles at Stand & Deliver 2022, the team was stripped of the gold after Wentz’s release from WWE following allegations by his ex-wife Kimber Lee. This shocking betrayal also marks Lee’s first heel turn since coming to WWE NXT.

With this betrayal, fans could be seeing more of Miguel and Wentz, both of whom are signed to TNA Wrestling, on WWE NXT programming. The ongoing crossover has seen talent be shared between the two sides and has proven especially popular with fans. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Wes Lee and MSK after the shocking betrayal seen at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 (Week Two.)