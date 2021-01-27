Impact Results (1/26): Trey Miguel Returns, Matt Hardy & Private Party Appear

Impact Wrestling on 1/26 featured the return of Trey Miguel. Matt Hardy and Private Party were back and Eric Young’s stable made an offer to a potential new member. Results and takeaways are below.

Impact Results 1/26:

Matt Cardona & Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Brian Myers defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer & Trey Miguel defeated Sami Callihan, Moose, Chris Bey, and Ken Shamrock

Trey Miguel Returns To Impact Wrestling

Impact World Champion Rich Swann opened things up this week. He cut a promo about how he wants to face Tommy Dreamer for the world title at No Surrender. This upset Moose, Chris Bey, and Sami Callihan (along with Ken Shamrock), who all came out to complain that they should be getting the title shot. A brawl ensued with Willie Mack coming to the aid of the babyfaces and eventually Swann would request Scott D’Amore make an 8-man tag match for the main event. Swann, Dreamer, and Mack would need a 4th partner, however.

Trey Miguel came out with the good guys for the night’s main event. He would pick up the win for his team as well when he rolled up Sami Callihan for the 1-2-3. Shamrock was furious was the result and assaulted referee Brandon Tolle as the show went off the air.

Matt Hardy Explains Finances To Private Party

Matt Hardy and Private Party cut a promo backstage this week. Hardy explained to Private Party how winning the tag titles from the Good Brothers at No Surrender means more money for all 3 of them. He also noted that the pay scale is higher in AEW than Impact, so he wants them to win those titles too because more victories and titles means more money.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Take Out Another Ad

Tony Khan seemed pretty proud of himself this week. He bragged about how Private Party are the top contenders for the tag titles and that sending “Big Money” Matt Hardy to Impact is his revenge. Khan and Schiavone also ran down the card for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Violent By Design Sends An Invite To Cousin Jake

Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake in singles action this week. After Jake had tweaked his ankle, Doering took advantage and finished things off with a big lariat. After the match, it appeared as though the members of Violent By Design were going to injure Jake’s leg after the match instead, Young threw a towel with the Violent By Design logo down at him. Was this an invitation from Young to join their stable?

Eddie Edwards Loses Control In Match Against Brian Myers

It was a big match against a former champion this week for Brian Myers. It was a back and forth match that ended in bizarre fashion. Edwards had just hit a backpack stunner on Myers for a 2-count, then Myers hit a flatliner on Edwards for a near-fall of his own. Edwards then just snapped and started biting the forehead of Myers. The referee called for the bell after Myers had been split wide open by Edwards’ bite. What is going on with Eddie Edwards??

Decay Pick Up Win But Gain New Enemies

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary are once again aligned as Decay in Impact Wrestling. Rosemary was able to defeat Tenille Dashwood this week in spite of Kaleb (with a K) Konley’s attempts to interfere in the match. They appear to have gained some enemies in Acey Romero and Larry D, however.

Larry D spent some time in prison recently after being framed for John E Bravo’s attempted murder. Team XXXL blames Rosemary for this, as she is the real shooter, Taya Valkyrie’s, friend. Larry knocked out Crazzy Steve to end the segment and it appears the feud is on between Decay and Team XXXL.

Havok & Neveah Ruin Fire N Flava Title Celebration

Fire N Flava, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz, appeared to have quite the time getting people out to their celebration. Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, referee Brandon Tolle all seemed less than impressed with the festivities.

Hogan and Steelz then turned their attention to a guest on the outside who appeared to be dressed in a Stay Puff Marshmallow Man costume. This was just Neveah, however, and she attacked the new tag champions. Havok then hit the ring and they chased the champs away from their own festival. It seems Havok & Neveah are hoping for another crack at the titles.

Matt Cardona & Josh Alexander Pick Up Win Over Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

“Always Ready” Matt Cardona joined forces with Josh Alexander this week to go up against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Cardona defeated Ace Austin via DQ at Hard to Kill in his first match for the promotion. He’d pick up the win for his team tonight as well, he hit Radio Silence on Fulton and got the pin.

Later in the show, Cardona’s longtime friend and tag partner, Brian Myers, ran into Alexander and Cardona in the back. Cardona thought Myers would be happy to see him but Myers was more upset that Alexander hadn’t wanted to be his tag partner earlier. Cardona referred to him as “Bad mood Brian” to end the segment.

Rohit Raju Has A Mysterious Advisor

Next week on Impact Wrestling, Rohit Raju will face TJP in singles action. The X-Division title will not be on the line but if Raju can win, he’ll earn a shot. Raju was seen this week talking to a mystery person in the back who he feels will help him pick up a win over the champion next week.

Upcoming In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Rohit Raju vs TJP

Jordynne Grace vs Susan

Josh Alexander vs Madman Fulton

Havok vs Tasha Steelz

No Surrender (February 13th, 2021)