Kofi Kingston Details Suffering Recent Jaw Injury

Kofi Kingston hasn’t wrestled since the January 4th, 2021 edition of WWE RAW. He missed last week’s show due to a broken jaw. On the most recent edition of the New Day “Feel the Power” podcast, Kingston detailed when and how he suffered the injury.

“I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander like 3 weeks ago and a couple of my teeth chipped. It was all fine, it was cool and the point of impact was just real sore. I thought ‘okay it’s a bruise or whatever.’ The next week we actually had like a 6-man match and everything was fine, a little pain but not terrible”

The day after New Day lost the RAW tag-team titles to the Hurt Business at WWE TLC, Kingston Tweeted out the following:

Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! ?



I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one…

———#wwetlc pic.twitter.com/utaHg478cX — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) December 21, 2020

Kofi Kingston On Suffering A Jaw Injury

Kingston would continue to say that his jaw just didn’t feel right in the weeks and matches that followed.

“Then the next week when we had our match — right before we went out, it just kept feeling like it was just loose,” Kingston continued.

“As soon as we get out there to the ring, I’m moving around and now I’m feeling it kind of like come out of place and just feel like it wasn’t set in. And I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn’t have felt that. Like throughout the whole entire match, anytime something would happen, I would get hit or whatever, I’ll grab my jaw. And I’m like, the entire match thinking about it the whole time.”

Kingston also mentioned he’s not sure if he would have noticed the injury had there been fans in the arena.

“I’ve been not necessarily injured but been hurt in a match and you feel the adrenaline of a crowd and it makes you will your way through it. It changes the whole dynamic of how we do what we do and the approach.”