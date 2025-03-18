Unexpected Ally Backs John Cena Against WWE Fans

Kofi Kingston has endorsed John Cena’s shocking heel turn, adding a new layer to one of 2025’s most captivating storylines so far. After turning at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Cena confirmed his fall to the dark side during the March 17, WWE Raw with a scathing promo aimed at the fans.

On X, Kingston supported Cena’s attack on the fans who only take and give nothing back, endorsing the 16-time World Champions that fans are awful. As the New Day member puts its:

“Not. A. Single. Lie. Told. You people have been AWFUL.”

Kingston himself turned heel in December 2024 when he and Xavier Woods betrayed their New Day teammate Big E. He and Woods have been embracing their roles as villains with increasing intensity while battling fan favorites including Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

Cena’s turn at Elimination Chamber saw him align with The Rock, yet another name fans didn’t imagine turning heel until it happened in early 2024. With the Final Boss in his corner, fans can’t count out Kofi and others being recruited to aid Cena in his quest for a 17th World Title.

Cena’s heel turn has set the stage for what promises to be an explosive WrestleMania showdown with Cody Rhodes and both have been confirmed for the March 24, Raw in Glasgow, Scotland. While The Rock’s involvement adds another layer to an already compelling narrative, it could be the work of Kingston and others that give more depth to this shocking betrayal.