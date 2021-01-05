Kota Ibushi Retains IWGP Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted Night 2 of their Wrestle Kingdom 15 event earlier today. The two day event would be headlined both nights by the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Double Championship matches.

Night 1 would see Tetsuya Naito defend his Championships against Kota Ibushi. The ‘Golden Star’ had earned the opportunity to challenge for the titles initially by winning the 2020 G1 Climax tournament.

Ibushi would subsequently lose the title match opportunity to Jay White at Power Struggle 2020, where White put his feet on the ropes to get the pinfall. As is traditional in New Japan; winners of the G1 Climax have to rematch against the performers they lost to in the tournament itself; with the winner taking the title opportunity briefcase, as Jay White did at Power Struggle.

Despite this setback, Tetsuya Naito stated that he wanted to headline both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 15. Naito he challenged Kota Ibushi to a match on Night 1 for the Championships. As mentioned, Ibushi won the match to go on and face Jay White on Night 2. This will be his first defence of the IWGP titles.

Kota Ibushi would defeat Jay White after nearly 50 minutes of action. Ibushi hit the Kamigoye to take the pinfall victory and retain the belts he won the night before.