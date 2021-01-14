MSK, Formerly The Rascalz, Debut In NXT (Video)

MSK has arrive din NXT.

Former Impact Wrestling tag team The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) made their debut this week on NXT.

WWE had teased the debut of a new team called MSK when they released the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament brackets.

MSK turned out to be The Razcals, as expected. The duo now builled as Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the tournament.

The two high flying stars signed with WWE back in December. Though the third member of the Impact Wrestling stable Trey Miguel did not sign with the promotion at the time and it was reported that he was still weighing his options.

This wasn’t the only match of the tournament that took place during tonight’s episode of NXT and The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise to advance in the first round of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as well.

The team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter collectively known as MSK will now be facing the winners of the match between Kushida & Leon Ruff and The Way in the second round.

You can check out video of MSK’s NXT debut below: