New NXT Tag Team ‘MSK’ To Debut In Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament

A new tag team named “MSK” will debut for NXT in the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

SEScoops readers know that WWE recently filed to trademark the name MSK. On Wednesday, WWE released the complete Dusty Classic tournament brackets. Among the 16 teams included in the tournament: MSK.

According to sources, MSK is the name WWE will use for Desmonz Xavier and Zachary Wentz, formerly known as The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling. Xavier and Wentz are among the latest class of WWE Performance Center recruits.

The Dusty Classic kicks off tonight with two opening round matches: The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans. MSK will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in a first round match that is expected to take place over the next two weeks.

A tweet sent out by WWE indicates that we may find out the identities of MSK on tonight’s episode of NXT TV.