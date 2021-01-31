Paige Feels Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Championship Match At Royal Rumble

A lot of people are not thrilled with WWE‘s decision to bring back Goldberg as the opponent for Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble and it appears that Paige is one of the stars who thinks that the former WCW star should not be in the spot.

The former Diva’s Champion returned as one of the hosts for the special Royal Rumble edition of WWE Backstage alongside Renee Young and Booker T.

During the episode, the trio talked about the upcoming show, and while discussing the WWE title match featuring Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, Paige said that she feels like the former champion shouldn’t be in it:

- Advertisement -

“Honestly, like I’m a fan of Goldberg, right, I just don’t feel like he should be in this kinda thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He’s been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he’s been doing so freaking well.”

Paige went on to explain how there are many people who have been waiting for such an opportunity for a long time and she feels that Goldberg should at least not be the one to win this Sunday:

“Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately, they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.”

Goldberg will be challenging Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship at Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV taking place from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.