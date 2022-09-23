Latest on Saraya’s Medical Status After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Debut

Saraya’s future in the ring within AEW remains unclear following her shock appearance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The former WWE Divas Champion parted ways with the company in July, when WWE opted not to renew her contract.

Saraya has since made it clear that the decision to leave was not her decision.

Career-Ending Injury

Saraya hasn’t competed in any ring since a Boxing Day 2017 WWE Live event where she suffered an injury during a tag-team match.

The match saw Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeat Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley, in a repeat of the previous day’s Raw taping.

In April 2018, Paige confirmed her retirement from in-ring competition and was promoted to SmackDown General Manager shortly after

WWE was hesitant to clear Saraya again due to her neck issues, and that may also be the case.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that it is unclear if Saraya will wrestle in AEW.

It was pointed out how nobody touched Saraya during her appearance, which implies that she is still not medically cleared.

It was also reported that while in WWE, not only could the then-Paige not wrestle, but she was also not allowed to be touched or get physical in any capacity.

Saraya was not cleared to wrestle in a very recent evaluation of her, though her condition may have improved since then.

Outside of AEW

It remains to be seen if Saraya will get physical in AEW, but the former Superstar is getting back in the ring in her native England.

It has been confirmed that the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion will be a special guest referee at the upcoming Frightmare event for World Association of Wrestling.

Saraya will officiate the match between her brothers Roy Knight and Zak Zodiac on October 15.

World Association of Wrestling is based in Norwich, England, and run by Saraya’s family the Knights.