Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Class Of 2021 Announced

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, TX, has announced its class of 2021. The museum is still open for visitors but it is by appointment only.

This year’s inductees are as follows:

Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser

TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario

Modern Era Division: Tony Atlas & Wildfire Tommy Rich

Women's: Judy Martin & Juanita Coffman

International: Leo Burke

Executive: Don Owen

Tag Team Division: Rock 'n Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton)

Territory Era: Skandor Akbar

Skandor Akbar Referee: Ronnie West

The ceremony is currently scheduled for May but things could change. The Hall of Fame posted the following message to its Facebook page:

“We were hoping to be able to make a bigger announcement at this time regarding the Induction weekend, currently scheduled for May 13, 14 & 15, 2021 in Downtown Wichita Falls but we are still working towards a resolution towards an event to keep everyone safe in this crazy time in our World!!”

Notable inductees from last year included Dory Funk, Tim Brooks, Luna Vachon, the Great Kabuki, Debbie Combs, the Bushwackers/Sheepherders, Jake Roberts, Magnum TA, Curtis Iaukea, and Karl Kox. Gory Guerrero, Owen Hart, Bobby Eaton and several others were inducted in 2019.