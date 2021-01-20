Reason Why WWE Announced Future WrestleMania Details In Advance

In the past, WWE would announce the date and location of the following year’s WrestleMania either before or after that year’s event. However, WWE didn’t do that for WrestleMania events over the next three years.

This past weekend, WWE confirmed that they would hold WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Tony Maglio of The Wrap. During the interview, she explained why WWE bucked the trend of announcements.

“It just helps everybody,” she said. “It helps us for planning purposes, it helps our fans plan their trips, it helps in so many different capacities. And now we can really work with all of our partners across the board in all of these major cities and really blow everything out as big as we possibly can,” McMahon said.

She added that she thinks people need hope and something to look forward to during this difficult time as we all live in the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMahon also confirmed earlier this week that fans will be attendance at WrestleMania 37.