Rod McMahon, Brother Of Vince McMahon, Has Passed Away

Roderick James “Rod” McMahon, the brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, has passed away. He was 77-years-old. A cause of death is not currently known.

Although Rod McMahon never did enter the world of pro-wrestling, there were once plans for him to do so. Vince’s brother was planned to be part of the 2007 angle regarding Vince’s death in a limo explosion. The angle was eventually scrapped due to the real-life double-murder suicide of the Benoit family.

Rod McMahon graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in business administration in 1969. He would go on to found and serve as President of the North American Metals company.

SEScoops extends our condolences to the family and friends of Rod McMahon.

Rod McMahon

Ryback has spoken about being friends with Rod McMahon previously on his podcast. On an episode from 2019, Ryback had the following to say regarding his relationship with Rod.

“The only communication that I’ve had is with Vince McMahon’s brother, Rod McMahon, who uses Feed Me More Nutrition. We go back and forth in emails,” Ryback said.

“He lives in Houston, which is where I met him at Gold’s Gym many years ago. I told Vince McMahon that I met his brother and told him that I could see the resemblance, they look very similar and Vince got red in the face and got extremely angry with me and then he locked me in a room with his mother to meet his mom in Houston.”