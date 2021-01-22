Ryan Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler’s Brother) To Make AEW Debut Next Week

Ryan Nemeth, aka Hot Young Briley, is scheduled to make his AEW debut next week on Dynamite. AEW announced on its social media feeds that Dolph Ziggler‘s brother will be facing Hangman Page Wednesday night.
Nemeth’s older brother, Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), reacted to the news that his younger brother will be making his AEW debut next week:
Ryan Nemeth is an 11-year pro out of the Cleveland area. The 35-year-old is 5 years younger than his older brother. He was trained by Rip Rogers and has performed for promotions such as Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore, Nuclear Heat Wrestling, and Millennium Pro Wrestling. He also wrestled regularly for Bar Wrestling but would later express ethical concerns regarding the owner of the promotion.
From 2012 to 2013, Nemeth was under contract with WWE. He performed in OVW, FCW, and eventually NXT under the ring name Briley Pierce. He was released in May of 2013.
Shortly after Brodie Lee‘s passing, Nemeth posted the below story to his Twitter account:
In addition to Hangman Page vs Ryan Nemeth, the following matches are also booked for next week’s Dynamite:
- Britt Baker vs Shanna
- Jungle Boy vs Dax Harwood
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs the Varsity Blondes
- The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs The Dark Order
- Eddie Kingston vs Lance Archer