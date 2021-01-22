Ryan Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler’s Brother) To Make AEW Debut Next Week

Ryan Nemeth, aka Hot Young Briley, is scheduled to make his AEW debut next week on Dynamite. AEW announced on its social media feeds that Dolph Ziggler‘s brother will be facing Hangman Page Wednesday night.

Nemeth’s older brother, Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), reacted to the news that his younger brother will be making his AEW debut next week:

??? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 22, 2021

Ryan Nemeth is an 11-year pro out of the Cleveland area. The 35-year-old is 5 years younger than his older brother. He was trained by Rip Rogers and has performed for promotions such as Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore, Nuclear Heat Wrestling, and Millennium Pro Wrestling. He also wrestled regularly for Bar Wrestling but would later express ethical concerns regarding the owner of the promotion.

I didn’t stop “getting booked.” I stopped showing up as soon as I found out who he is, and what he does. I wish there were more who did the same. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) June 21, 2020

Would wrestling fans chip-in to help Joey’s victims with legal costs? Trying to see something real quick. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) November 2, 2020

If you’ve been assaulting women for your entire wrestling “career” …you can’t blame it on a dick flip or relationship issues. You’re a fucking loser, a liar, and a monster. You deserve to be exposed and ended. — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) June 21, 2020

- Advertisement -

From 2012 to 2013, Nemeth was under contract with WWE. He performed in OVW, FCW, and eventually NXT under the ring name Briley Pierce. He was released in May of 2013.

Shortly after Brodie Lee‘s passing, Nemeth posted the below story to his Twitter account:

“Fitness” by @ThisBrodieLee



(When I asked him to contribute to my fitness book, he also sent me this extra part. It’s funny & very much in his voice. I imagine him laughing all squinty-eyed & bearded as he wrote it, knowing Breeze would eventually discover he’d been roasted.) pic.twitter.com/N2DFctkDhq — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) December 29, 2020

In addition to Hangman Page vs Ryan Nemeth, the following matches are also booked for next week’s Dynamite: