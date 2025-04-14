Ryan Nemeth’s AEW/CM Punk Lawsuit Moves To Arbitration

Ryan Nemeth’s legal battle with AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk is officially heading to arbitration. According to a new statement from Nemeth’s attorney, the ongoing lawsuit will take place behind closed dooes. Nemeth’s lawyer, Mike Caspino, confirmed to POST Wrestling:

“There has been no settlement. The parties have agreed to submit the matter to arbitration.”

Nemeth originally filed the lawsuit in February, claiming that Khan and Punk (real name Phil Brooks,) conspired to freeze him out of the wrestling business. Khan reportedly blamed Nemeth for his decision to terminate Brooks in September 2023, an act that would lead to CM Punk’s return to WWE that November.

The lawsuit also staterd that AEW officials removed Nemeth from a booking, seemingly at the request of Punk following an encounter between the two. AEW responded by seeking to seal Nemeth’s contract and compel arbitration. Their argument centered on the claim that publicizing contract terms could cause “irreparable harm” to the company’s competitive interests.

Nemeth last appeared for AEW in 2023 and more recently has been making waves in TNA Wrestling. Nemeth can be seen alongside his brother Nic and the latter recently turned heel after losing the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.



