Ryan Nemeth Reveals He Turned Down New AEW Contract Amid Lawsuit

TNA Wrestling star Ryan Nemeth has called out AEW and Tony Khan for humiliating him the way he was served a lawsuit.

On his Substack, Nemeth revealed what happened between him and the company. In a post on the platform, Nemeth has shared the detail about being countersued by Khan and AEW to compel arbitration in the suit Nemeth filed against Tony Khan, AEW and also CM Punk.

He had previously revealed on social media about being sued by “a literal billionaire.” Nemeth sued AEW, Khan, and Punk in February and alleged breach of contract and assault. AEW and Khan filed a motion to compel arbitration in the case and to have the case moved from California to Florida. They have cited the arbitration clause in Ryan Nemeth’s contract.

“Let’s back up a bit. I was on the receiving end of some pretty insane abuse from my former employer. I did all the things you’re supposed to do: I communicated. I spoke to HR. I spoke to Legal. I spoke to my bosses. I kept records. I have witnesses. I was even offered a settlement. Then, instead of those terms being honored, in a very bizarre pseudo U-turn of events, I was offered a new contract with AEW in lieu of pursuing legal action. (For those of you wondering, I said “No, thanks.”). Oddly enough, I was also told the lawyer who offered me the original settlement had no authority to do so (that sounds like serious organizational dysfunction, but who am I to say?)” Ryan Nemeth wrote.

In his Substack note, Ryan Nemeth stated that he was about to go on-stage for his off-Broadway debut play in Queens, New York City on Saturday but he was approached by a process server and notified that he was being sued:

“The night of our second, and final, performance, I was approached by a man in the theater lobby just outside the restrooms. He said he was there to serve me legal papers (“Hey, sorry, you’re gettin’ sued”), and apologized for doing it at this inopportune time. He was giving me a legal notice that my former employer was suing me to move our legal dispute to arbitration, i.e., to keep everything private.

He revealed that Andrew, the writer and director of the play, saw this interaction, and raised questions about what was happening. Ryan Nemeth revealed:

“I said, Oh, I’m being sued by a billionaire right now.’ Andrew’s jaw dropped. “WHAT!” I could understand his shock- we were about to go on!”

The man then told me he was a wrestling fan, and that his son was a wrestler on his school team, or maybe had an interest in joining (it was hard to keep this all straight, as I had so much going through my head at the time), and he even asked about the play and if he could stay to watch it. To be honest, he was nice enough. I could tell he didn’t want to be doing this to me, four minutes before curtains went up. I looked at the large stack of paperwork he’d just handed me. I saw the main bullet points: “Tony Khan… All Elite Wrestling… A lawsuit has been filed against you…” “Did you know this was coming?” the man asked me, quite sincerely. “Nope.” I told him, honestly. A friend of mine who had come to the show walked past. “Hey- are you okay?” “Tony Khan is suing me.” I held up the paperwork and forced a smile. “Enjoy the show!”

After parting ways with AEW, Ryan Nemeth inked a deal with TNA Wrestling last year. It was recently announced that The Hardy Boys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) will defend their TNA Tag Team Titles against The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth) at TNA Rebellion on April 27th.