Ryan Nemeth Slams Dolph Ziggler Fans

Ryan Nemeth wrestled Hangman Page on Dynamite this week. Nemeth is the younger brother of WWE‘s Dolph Ziggler. The Nemeth brothers have been sharing a few interesting interactions on social media relating to Ryan’s AEW debut over the last few days.

It started when Dolph requested that people not watch his brother’s match:

CEASE AND DESIST!!!

DO NOT WATCH this Paris to my

Nicky Hilton DEBUT TONIGHT, 8pm! pic.twitter.com/KYhA184hIa — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2021

Then when someone remarked to him that his brother “killed it” on Dynamite, Ziggler had the following response:

Oh, the business??? Agree. Not only did he blow it by getting pinned, He even had a haircut that I Kind of had, at one point in my life! What a LOOSER! #BoycottHollywoodHunk @HotYoungBriley pic.twitter.com/sxVhqsVSGL — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 28, 2021

Ryan then took issue with Dolph Ziggler‘s fans.

“I have no problem with you (even tho Mom & Dad play favorites) but I do have a problem with deranged Dolph Ziggler “fans” who are too stupid / mentally dense to know if they’re supposed to like me or hate me, stumbling over their own shoelaces to defend you. THAT is pathetic,” he Tweeted at his brother.

Ryan also noted that he will delete Twitter if he receives any more messages calling him “Baby Dolph.”

“If one more person calls me Baby Dolph I will delete this app from my phone,” Ryan Tweeted. “Not playing.”

can’t believe Ryan’s brother Nic’s brother, “The Hollywood Hunk” debuted on aew dynamite! amazing job! + he had a hell of a match, better than I did on smackdown! Congratulations @HotYoungBriley (can I borrow some money?) #BoycottHollywoodHunk #boycottrobinhood — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 29, 2021

Dolph then casually revealed when his contract is up.

“poor” is a bad choice of words, I assure you. I will leave when I want to 2025/2026 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 29, 2021

Ryan also recently Tweeted out a link to a short film he did with his brother.

Warm up for Smackdown by watching this comedy short starring one of the tag champs… https://t.co/s42UOYozZi — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) January 30, 2021

Dolph also posted this zinger directed at his younger brother: