Shaq Challenges Cody Rhodes, Tag Match Expected For AEW Revolution

Shaquille O’Neal threw out the challenge to Cody Rhodes to a wrestling match.

It happened when the NBA Legend released a short video promo ahead of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was directed at the top AEW superstar where he insulted him then told “the American Nightmare” that any time or place he wants to fight he’ll be there.

“Cody Rhodes, you little punk. You want a battle? You just name the time and the date. I’ll be there. You little punk, with your little blonde hair…look like a little girl. You want some of the Shaq-attack… let’s do it in March. How about that?”

With Shaq bringing up March, which just so happens to be when AEW holds its Revolution pay-per-view event (reportedly March 7th), many fans quickly came to the conclusion that the former NBA star was teasing a match at this show.

Rhodes wrote on Twitter, “(deep breath) Let’s be serious here…with the utmost respect, I would eat this guy alive in the ring.” He added he would address Shaq on Dynamite and that’s exactly what he did.

On Dynamite, Cody Rhodes came out with Arn Anderson for a promo. Midway through, Arn Anderson introduced Red Velvet. She called out Jade Cardgill, who is aligned with Shaq and also has a beef with Cody. This was taken as a challenge, with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet taking on Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill.

Tony Schiavone said the ball is now in Shaq’s court to respond. Shaq has expressed interest in wrestling Cody in the past and there have been past references to it on Dynamite in the last few months.

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday, March 7th from Jacksonville, FL. This will be the first AEW