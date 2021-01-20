Stephanie McMahon Confirms WWE Wants Fans At WrestleMania 37

Earlier this week, WWE announced the dates and locations of the next three WrestleMania events.

For the second consecutive year, WrestleMania will take place over two consecutive days. WrestleMania 37 will be held on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. The host venue will be Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Executive Stephanie McMahon spoke to TMZ Sports this week to promote WrestleMania. She is “thrilled” because WWE hopes to have a live crowd in attendance. This would be the first show with fans since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet cause we’re still trying to figure out all the machinations.”

Stephanie McMahon said WWE is looking to the NFL and the precautions they’ve taken to run games with a limited audience. There are complicated logistics involved with pulling off any WrestleMania weekend. During the pandemic, it’s an even more intricate process.

“Working with the local organizing committee, all of the health officials, health and safety is first and foremost, of course.” she said. “For our fans, for our performers, for the employees, for the staff working the building, there’s a lot of different logistics that need to determined.Hopefully, it’ll all work out, and this will be the first WWE event where we actually bring the WWE Universe back together in person. I cannot wait.”

You can watch Stephanie McMahon’s comments about WrestleMania 37 in the player embedded below: