Trey Miguel Returns To Impact Wrestling (Video)

Trey Miguel returned to Impact Wrestling on this week’s Impact on AXS TV. The former Rascalz member was announced as the mystery teammate for Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer in the night’s main event.

His return to Impact comes shortly his former stablemates, Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier arrived in WWE‘s NXT brand. Wentz is now known as Nash Carter and Xavier as Wes Lee. Collectively, their team is now known as MSK.

You can see video of Trey Miguel’s return to Impact in the player embedded below:

Trey Miguel Post-Rascalz

Shortly after Wentz and Dez signed with WWE, Trey put out a statement on Twitter.

I feel like it is worth mentioning AGAIN that a month and a half ago my Nephew was born prematurely and is in isolated care until what would have been his actual due date. Meeting a healthy baby boy is more important to me than anything else. I’m sure you all can respect that. ?? — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) December 7, 2020

Miguel’s statement was posted after Triple H was asked about him during the NXT War Games post-event media call.

“Well look, I do not want to talk about why people are or are not here, there’s obviously a lot that goes into all of that, but for me, the people that do come here, it’s seeing the heart and the passion. That’s really what it comes down to—it’s a passion business, you have to be all in.”

“Sometimes, I’ve seen a few people that have been at it a long time and it shows. They’ve been at it a long time and I don’t know, sometimes that passion isn’t there. I’ve seen people that are new to it, like ‘oh, they like this’ but it’s not everything to them.”

Miguel recently appeared on the Iron-On Wrestling podcast and spoke about his upbringing.