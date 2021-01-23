Two Notable Names Are “Nearly Locks” For WrestleMania 37

With WrestleMania 37 quickly approaching, WWE has started to look at what they will have planned for the biggest show of the year.

It was previously reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has yet to lock in the top matches for the show.

WrestleVotes has since reported that once it was determined that this year’s show would take place over the course of two nights then the creative team started working on “bigger” ideas for the show. WWE feels that they need a total of four major matches with two matches per night to take place.

The report goes onto state that the company feels they need some outside assistance from big names. John Cena and Goldberg are said to be “nearly” locked in while the likes of The Rock and The Undertaker are less likely.

It was stated The Rock is unlikely to appear while things are to be determined with The Undertaker even though he retired last November at Survivor Series.

Cena does live in the area and is likely to be more available than usual since production in Hollywood has slowed down because of the pandemic. The former WWE Champion was also featured in the “WrestleMania Report” video to promote the event and announce the dates and locations for the next three WrestleMania events.

