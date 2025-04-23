Orlando Making Moves For 2031 WrestleMania & Other TKO Events

WrestleMania may return to Orlando in the near future if those in the city have their way. According to the Sports Business Journal, the Orange County Commission has approved $29.46 million in tourist development tax sports incentive funds to support five major event bids. The biggest portion of this money? $18 million for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to “draw four future events from the WWE and UFC — including WrestleMania in 2031.”

Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, said the proposed deal would “include about 10 to 12 shows at both the Kia Center and Camping World Stadium.” Other events Orlando has on its radar include:

Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event in late 2026

A UFC pay-per-view in August or September 2027

Royal Rumble in February 2028 at Camping World Stadium

Orlando hosted WrestleMania in 2008 and the Showcase of the Immortals returning to the city in 2017. Both events took place at what is now known as the Camping World Stadium, which has proven it can handle WWE’s biggest annual event. Now, fans may be in store for another WrestleMania in Orlando, as well as other major events from WWE and UFC.