Update On NJPW’s American Television Deal

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed at Wrestle Kingdom 15 that NJPW programming would soon be headed to the United States and United Kingdom. Details regarding what network they will be on was not revealed, however.

Unfortunately, it does not appear this deal is going to be a game-changer for NJPW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW will not be on a major network.

“Obviously the TV deal still hasn’t been finalized although the announcement could come at any time when it is. I’ll just say that it’s not something people would consider major,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

NJPW commentators have made remarks on recent NJPW broadcasts about the color purple that many are taking as a hint regarding the new deal. The video announcing the pending deal was also tinted purple. A few networks feature purple: Pluto TV, Roku, Twitch, HBO Max.

Fans have been speculating about the purple tie-in on social media:

Apparently the big hint over #NJPW’s tv deals in the US and UK involves the colour purple.

Name some TV Networks in both countries that have purple logos currently.#NJWK15 pic.twitter.com/hyPl2tYzkU — Storytelling In Spandex (@Spandex_Pod) January 4, 2021

Galaxy Brain- I think NJPW is gonna be on the Roku channel. There’s a lot of purple in that ad. — KW. (@KevinInChains) January 6, 2021

Chris Charlton mentioning the colour purple when talking about the NJPW UK TV Deal



Don’t tell me BT Sport have managed to bag New Japan as well as WWE…#njwk15 — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) January 4, 2021

