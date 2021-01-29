Update On NJPW’s American Television Deal

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed at Wrestle Kingdom 15 that NJPW programming would soon be headed to the United States and United Kingdom. Details regarding what network they will be on was not revealed, however.
Unfortunately, it does not appear this deal is going to be a game-changer for NJPW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW will not be on a major network.
“Obviously the TV deal still hasn’t been finalized although the announcement could come at any time when it is. I’ll just say that it’s not something people would consider major,” wrote Dave Meltzer.
NJPW commentators have made remarks on recent NJPW broadcasts about the color purple that many are taking as a hint regarding the new deal. The video announcing the pending deal was also tinted purple. A few networks feature purple: Pluto TV, Roku, Twitch, HBO Max.
Fans have been speculating about the purple tie-in on social media:
A new episode of NJPW Strong will air on New Japan World today. Lio Rush is scheduled to appear on the show for the first time. The lineup is below:
July 29th, 2021 New Japan Strong
- Clark Connors vs The DKC
- Rocky Romero vs Chris Dickinson
- Lio Rush, TJP, & Fred Rosser vs Hikuleo, KENTA, and El Phantasmo