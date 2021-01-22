Current Plans For The Top Matches at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 is less than 3 months away. This year’s installment of WrestleMania will once again take place over two nights. As announced last week, WrestleMania 37 will be held on April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE does not have much planned ahead of time for the big event.

“The reason there has been no television direction for the main matches at Mania. You don’t hear anything about them is because there isn’t any,” wrote Dave Meltzer. He added that there doesn’t appear to be any plan regarding top WrestleMania storylines and title matches for the Raw brand.

- Advertisement -

WWE appears to have narrowed down Roman Reigns‘ WrestleMania opponent to two possible choices, however.

“On Smackdown, Reigns has two different opponents that are being considered. So, Bryan is not a lock and at least as of this past week. Nakamura was not one of the two under consideration as of last week,” Meltzer continued.

Although Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura are current frontrunners to face Reigns, “plans change.”

Road to WrestleMania

WWE will present three pay-per-view events from now through WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble takes place next weekend, on January 31st. From there, we have Elimination Chamber on February 21st and Fastlane on March 21st. There will be just 3 weeks between Fastlane and WrestleMania.

We have plenty of time from now until WrestleMania. However, WWE typically has WrestleMania plans firmed up by now.